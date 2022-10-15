J.T. Realmuto Hits Inside-the-Park Home Run for Phillies Vs. Braves in NLDS

J.T. Realmuto hits inside-the-park home run to extend Phillies' Game 4 lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

What could possibly be more exciting than an inside-the-park home run in a postseason clincher?

J.T. Realmuto delivered one in the third inning Saturday afternoon to temporarily extend the Phillies' lead to three runs in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Braves.

Realmuto led off the third against Atlanta reliever Collin McHugh with a deep shot to center field. Michael Harris II, a terrific defender, couldn't run it down and when it caromed off the wall in left-center, Harris was far enough away that Realmuto could scamper all the way around the bases.

It was the first inside-the-park home run in Phillies postseason history and first by any big-leaguer since Rafael Devers hit one off of Ken Giles in 2017.

The Phils can advance to the NLCS with a win over the Braves Saturday.