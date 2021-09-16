Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 16-18

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A

Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28

Dallas White 64, Carrollton Turner 0

Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya 7

Fort Bend Clements 19, Fort Bend Dulles 13

Garland Naaman Forest 40, North Garland 14

Garland Rowlett 50, South Garland 0

Katy Seven Lakes 28, Houston Heights 6

Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35

Laredo Alexander 57, Rio Grande City 0

McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Pace 21

McKinney Boyd 28, Byron Nelson 26

New Braunfels 24, Converse Judson 21

SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside Clark 35

SA Northside Taft 41, SA Northside Marshall 21

CLASS 5A

Austin LBJ 41, Liberty Hill 34

CC Miller 62, Brownsville Hanna 28

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 63, Victoria East 22

Denton Ryan 55, Denton 28

Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Heritage 25

La Joya Palmview 22, Donna 20

Lubbock Coronado 42, Midland 17

Montgomery Lake Creek 41, Katy Morton Ranch 40

SA Houston 22, SA Kennedy 20

Tomball 38, Conroe Oak Ridge 13

CLASS 4A

Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 25

WF Hirschi 62, Vernon 14

CLASS 3A

CC London 43, Austin Achieve 0

Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16

Waskom 56, Arp 6

CLASS 1A

Abbott 50, Bellville Faith 0

Follett 52, Wildorado 6

Gordon 78, Sidney 12

Groom 80, Claude 34

Silverton 57, Lazbuddie 34

Strawn 60, Gorman 15

PRIVATE

SA Town East Christian 44, Prairie Lea 7

Waco Vanguard 52, Gholson 0

OTHER

Longview Heritage 58, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12

Lubbock All Saints 46, Darrouzett 0

Weatherford Christian 27, Howe 20



Friday Scores

Saturday Scores

