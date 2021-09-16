High School Football

Texas High School Football Scores: Sept. 16-18

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 9-11.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A
Allen 49, Tyler Legacy 28
Dallas White 64, Carrollton Turner 0
Edinburg Vela 69, La Joya 7
Fort Bend Clements 19, Fort Bend Dulles 13
Garland Naaman Forest 40, North Garland 14
Garland Rowlett 50, South Garland 0
Katy Seven Lakes 28, Houston Heights 6
Keller Timber Creek 40, West Mesquite 35
Laredo Alexander 57, Rio Grande City 0
McAllen Rowe 49, Brownsville Pace 21
McKinney Boyd 28, Byron Nelson 26
New Braunfels 24, Converse Judson 21
SA Northside Brandeis 45, SA Northside Clark 35
SA Northside Taft 41, SA Northside Marshall 21

CLASS 5A
Austin LBJ 41, Liberty Hill 34
CC Miller 62, Brownsville Hanna 28
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 63, Victoria East 22
Denton Ryan 55, Denton 28
Frisco Reedy 35, Frisco Heritage 25
La Joya Palmview 22, Donna 20
Lubbock Coronado 42, Midland 17
Montgomery Lake Creek 41, Katy Morton Ranch 40
SA Houston 22, SA Kennedy 20
Tomball 38, Conroe Oak Ridge 13

CLASS 4A
Dallas Carter 48, Carrollton Ranchview 25
WF Hirschi 62, Vernon 14

CLASS 3A
CC London 43, Austin Achieve 0
Dallas Madison 44, Dallas Pinkston 16
Waskom 56, Arp 6

CLASS 1A
Abbott 50, Bellville Faith 0
Follett 52, Wildorado 6
Gordon 78, Sidney 12
Groom 80, Claude 34
Silverton 57, Lazbuddie 34
Strawn 60, Gorman 15

PRIVATE
SA Town East Christian 44, Prairie Lea 7
Waco Vanguard 52, Gholson 0

OTHER
Longview Heritage 58, Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 12
Lubbock All Saints 46, Darrouzett 0
Weatherford Christian 27, Howe 20

Friday Scores

Friday scores will be updated when they become available.

Saturday Scores

Saturday scores will be updated when they become available.

