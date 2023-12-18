Parade planned for DeSoto Eagles to celebrate back-to-back state football titles

DeSoto is throwing a parade after the DeSoto High School Eagles won their second straight Class 6A Division II state title.

The Eagles won the 2023 state championship on Saturday in a blowout win over Humble Summer Creek Bulldogs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Eagles won 74-14 which also sets a state record for the most points scored in a 6A playoff football game.

After the game, junior Keylan Abrams was named Defensive MVP of the game with six total tackles, one interception, and one sack. On the other side of the ball, DJ Bailey was awarded the Offensive MVP by tallying 281 yards passing, tossing four touchdowns, and grabbing another on the ground.

The parade will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan 13.

The parade is scheduled to run from 224 Amber Lane west to Hampton Road, north to Eagle Drive, and then west to 600 Eagle Drive at the Chris Dyer Gymnasium. After the parade a community pep rally wil be held inside the gym.

Participants and attendees are asked to wear green to show Eagle spirit.

The DeSoto Eagles aren't the only local team to win titles last weekend. Duncanville beat Galena Park North Shore 49-33 (6AD1), Aledo beat Smithson Valley 51-8 (5AD1). Anna also won its first title, beating Tyler Chapel Hill 26-0 in 4AD1. In 5AD2, Dallas South Oak Cliff lost their bid for three-peat after losing to Port Neches-Groves 20-17.