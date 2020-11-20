November's Wingstop Scholar Athlete: Sarah Shepherd

For R.L. Turner senior Sarah Shepherd, balancing a full schedule has never been an issue.

“I love to be busy and I love to be involved, and I try to find a healthy balance between my academics, athletics and my social life, so I can still get my work done, but still have fun,” Shepherd said.

Having fun while actively working as a volunteer, and on the basketball court, as a three-year captain and an all-district player as a junior.

“From the moment I started playing, I’ve loved the game,” Shepherd said. “I’ve played in middle school and high school, and I think high school has been a special experience because I’ve gotten so close with the other girls, grown my abilities, and I just love playing basketball.”

A love of basketball while also maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA, ranked number one in her Turner senior class.

“I’m not the smartest, but I’ll work the hardest,” Shepherd said. “That’s a really good thing for me to live by. I know there’s always going to be people better than me, whether it be in academics or athletics, but I’ll work my hardest and do my best.”

Doing her best and now the recipient of a $3,000 scholarship from the folks at Wingstop.

“The community has supported Wingstop all these years and we are very excited to be able to give back a little bit and help students like Sarah continue their dreams and accomplish their goals,” said Wingstop franchise owner Rex Heckelman.

Big goals, and a bright future. Congratulations to Sarah Shepherd, our Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.