Nolan Catholic Celebrates Comeback Win and Appearance in National Sports Highlight Show

Nolan Catholic was fired up for its big game against Parish Episcopal, but things didn't start out well for the home team Friday night.

One Panthers touchdown followed by another one on an incredible pass play from Preston Stone to Christian Benson gave the visitors a 14-0 lead at halftime. The Vikings were down but not out.

"Our guys did a really good job of being coachable during that time and not panicking and not letting the moment be too big for them," said Nolan Catholic head coach Dave Beaudin.

Sergio Snider and his teammates showed their resiliency with 31 unanswered points in the second half to pull off the incredible comeback victory.

"It's a group of guys whether it's the stuff with COVID, whether it's some adversity in a football game, whatever you throw at them, they just respond," said Beaudin.

Even ESPN's SportsCenter program took notice. The network ranking an interception by Vikings' cornerback Keontae Williams number 2 in its Top Plays segment on Saturday.

"Anytime you can beat out plays from soccer and hockey and certainly plays from the Masters, I mean how much bigger does it get than that? And for them to be the number 2 play with the Masters just gone on that day, it's pretty amazing," Beaudin said.

After an awful start, an amazing finish in more ways than one for Nolan Catholic.