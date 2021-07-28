High School Football

HS Football Powerhouses Highland Park, Southlake Carroll to Face Off on National TV

The two teams will play on ESPNU at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26

Prince_Georges_Officer_Loses_Civil_Suit_After_Attack.jpg
NBC 5 Sports

With the high school football season quickly approaching, ESPN announced part of its slate of televised high school football games Wednesday.

A highly anticipated showdown between Southlake Carroll and Highland Park is at the top of the list.

The two high school powerhouses will play Thursday, Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium with the game being broadcasted live on ESPNU.

Southlake Carroll star quarterback Quinn Ewers headlines the matchup as the Dallas Morning News's No. 1-ranked recruit in the Dallas area and at the top of several national lists as well.

Earlier Wednesday, however, Yahoo Sport's Pete Thamel reported Ewers, an Ohio State commit, could elect to skip his senior season and go to Ohio State to cash in on a 7-figure NIL deal.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The game is scheduled as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff that televises seven games on Aug. 26-29.

Two Houston-area teams, Cypress Bridgeland and Klein Cain, will face off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 as the only two other Texas teams participating in the seven games.

This article tagged under:

High School FootballESPNHighland Parksouthlake carrollquinn ewers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us