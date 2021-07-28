With the high school football season quickly approaching, ESPN announced part of its slate of televised high school football games Wednesday.

A highly anticipated showdown between Southlake Carroll and Highland Park is at the top of the list.

The two high school powerhouses will play Thursday, Aug. 26 at AT&T Stadium with the game being broadcasted live on ESPNU.

Southlake Carroll star quarterback Quinn Ewers headlines the matchup as the Dallas Morning News's No. 1-ranked recruit in the Dallas area and at the top of several national lists as well.

Earlier Wednesday, however, Yahoo Sport's Pete Thamel reported Ewers, an Ohio State commit, could elect to skip his senior season and go to Ohio State to cash in on a 7-figure NIL deal.

Apparently it’s Southlake Carroll QB Quinn Ewers, the #1 recruit in the nation, who is considering skipping his senior season to head to Ohio State early — with 7-figure NIL offers already on the table...https://t.co/vOipA5I7XG @NBCDFW @ihss_dfw https://t.co/F7OGrrUraX — Pat Doney (@PatDoneyNBC5) July 28, 2021

The game is scheduled as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff that televises seven games on Aug. 26-29.

Two Houston-area teams, Cypress Bridgeland and Klein Cain, will face off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 as the only two other Texas teams participating in the seven games.