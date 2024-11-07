With the possibility of severe storms in the forecast, several North Texas school districts are moving their Friday night football games to Thursday night.

The Dallas ISD said they were rescheduling five games from Friday to Thursday at 7:30 p.m., including Wilmer-Hutchins vs. Roosevelt, Lincoln vs. Carter, Kimball vs. North Dallas, Hillcrest vs. Woodrow, and Pinkston vs. Conrad.

Two Dallas ISD games are being played on Saturday: Spruce vs. Samuell and Molina vs. Bryan Adams. Sunset at West Mesquite will still be played on Friday, but kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

Birdville ISD said the Birdville High School varsity game on Friday night was being moved to Carrico Stadium on Thursday.

Lake Dallas said it was moving its game against Celina from Friday night to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Bobcat Stadium in Celina.

In Sanger, the high school varsity team will play Thursday at 7 p.m. against Farmersville instead of on Friday.

Krum High School is moving their game against Bonham to Thursday at 7 p.m. in Bonham.

Pilot Point vs. Life Oak Cliff will also be played at 7 p.m. on Thursday instead of Friday night.

If your school isn't listed here, check with the district's social media pages for any schedule changes.