Globe Life Field Hosts High School Baseball Showcase Next Month, Adds College Games

High school and college baseball players will be taking the field in Arlington’s new Globe Life Field in February and March.

Eight high schools, seven from Texas and one from Florida, have been invited to play in a three-day showcase at the ballpark from Thursday, Feb. 25 to Saturday, Feb. 27.

The showcase is the latest event scheduled at the park for February, which already includes the 2021 College Baseball Showdown between the Big 12 and SEC and now adds an additional five college games played by UTA, OU, SFA, Tarleton State, Sam Houston, Texas State, OSU and the University of Louisiana Monroe. A full schedule is below.

Local high schools participating in the showcase include South Grand Prairie, Rockwall-Heath, Prosper, Flower Mound, Southlake Carroll and Marcus. IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida and Lake Travis are also taking part.

The high school teams will play five games per day on Thursday and Friday and six games on Saturday – a two-hour time limit will be in effect.

Tournament passes are priced at $40 for adults and $25 for youth 18 and under with a student ID and single-day tickets are priced at $15 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under with a student ID. A tournament pass is good for all games on all three days, and a single day ticket will be good for all games on that day. Tickets and parking can be purchased in advance at texasrangers.com.

All seats will be general admission and seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Select seats will be blocked to accommodate social distancing and facial coverings must be worn.

Additional games of the High School Baseball Showcase will be played at Southlake Carroll High School. Tournament passes and single-day will include access to the games at Southlake Carroll High School.

2021 Globe Life Field High School Baseball Showcase (Home Team Listed Second)

Thursday, Feb. 25

9 a.m.-South Grand Prairie vs. Rockwall-Heath

11:30 a.m.-Flower Mound vs. Prosper

2 p.m.-Rockwall-Heath vs. Marcus

4:30 p.m.-Prosper vs. Marcus

7 p.m.-IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) vs. Southlake Carroll

Friday, Feb. 26

9 a.m.-Lake Travis vs. South Grand Prairie

11:30 a.m.-Lake Travis vs. Prosper

2 p.m.-Flower Mound vs. Southlake Carroll

4:30 p.m.-Flower Mound vs. IMG Academy

7 p.m.-Southlake Carroll vs. Marcus

Saturday, Feb. 27

8:30 a.m.-Rockwall-Heath vs. Flower Mound

10:45 a.m.-Marcus vs. Lake Travis

1 p.m.-Southlake Carroll vs. Rockwall-Heath

3:15 p.m.-Marcus vs. IMG Academy

5:30 p.m.-Prosper vs. South Grand Prairie

7:45 p.m.-Prosper vs. Southlake Carroll

The additional college games will be played Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 23-24 and March 16, and includes two games with the University of Oklahoma and two with the University of Texas at Arlington.

Tuesday, Feb. 23 (Home Team Listed Second)

4 p.m.-Tarleton State vs. UTA

7:30 p.m.-Stephen F. Austin vs. Oklahoma

Wednesday, Feb. 24 (Home Team Listed Second)

4 p.m.-Sam Houston vs. Texas State

7:30 p.m.-Oklahoma vs. UTA

Tuesday, March 16 (Home Team Listed Second)