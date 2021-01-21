globe life field

Globe Life Field to Host Big 12, SEC College Baseball Showdown Next Month

Tournament to feature top teams from the SEC, Big 12 conferences

A big-time tournament between top college baseball teams in the Big 12 and SEC is coming to Arlington next month.

Globe Life Field will play host to the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown over three days, Feb. 19-21 featuring Big 12 teams TCU, UT, Texas Tech and SEC teams Arkansas, Mississippi and Mississippi State.

All six schools are in the top ten of D1Baseball’s preseason rankings that were released on Monday -- No. 3 Texas Tech; No. 6 Mississippi; No. 7 Mississippi State; No. 8 Arkansas; No. 9 Texas and No. 10 TCU.

Organizers said Thursday that all eight Big 12 Conference baseball schools are expected to participate at least once in the tournament between 2021 and 2025 against opponents from the SEC and Pac 12 conferences.

“We are thrilled to welcome six of the top baseball programs in the country to Globe Life Field for the inaugural State Farm College Baseball Showdown,” said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers Executive Vice President, Sports & Entertainment. “We started conversations to make this event a reality back when the new park was in the design phase, and I would like to thank State Farm and all six schools for their unwavering support since that time.

Tickets went on sale at 1 p.m. Thursday at texasrangers.com -- a single-day ticket will be good for all three games on that day while a weekend pass would be good for all nine games in the tournament.

