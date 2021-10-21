Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 21-23

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 21-23.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A

Belton 22, Killeen Ellison 12

Channelview 55, Pasadena Rayburn 7

Cypress Ridge 55, Houston Northbrook 12

Dallas Molina 48, Carrollton Turner 26

Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg Economedes 7

EP Franklin 48, EP Coronado 0

Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Rowlett 13

Katy Mayde Creek 43, Katy Morton Ranch 17

Keller Timber Creek 44, Keller Central 14

Klein Forest 54, Tomball Memorial 43

League City Clear Springs 52, Clute Brazoswood 21

McAllen Memorial 35, Brownsville Memorial 17

Mesquite Horn 28, Dallas Skyline 27

Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Austin Anderson 21

PSJA 63, La Joya 15

PSJA North 56, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3

SA Northside Holmes 38, SA Northside Warren 21

San Marcos 49, Del Valle 35

Southlake Carroll 47, Northwest Eaton 24

Spring 70, Aldine 0

Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Lopez 0

CLASS 5A

Abilene Cooper 44, Saginaw 13

Amarillo 30, Amarillo Palo Duro 14

Austin McCallum 42, Austin Northeast 0

Austin William Travis 44, Austin Crockett 40

CC King 27, CC Ray 0

Cedar Park 37, Pflugerville 32

College Station 70, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Corsicana 43, North Forney 34

Crowley 41, FW Arlington Heights 14

Dallas Kimball 26, Dallas Hillcrest 24

Donna 21, Brownsville Pace 9

Houston Sterling 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 31

Huntsville 40, Montgomery Lake Creek 28

Katy Paetow 55, Fort Bend Hightower 7

Lewisville The Colony 44, Frisco Independence 32

Manvel 70, Fort Bend Kempner 14

Port Arthur Memorial 51, Baytown Lee 20

Rosenberg Terry 57, Houston Milby 0

SA Brackenridge 24, SA Edison 19

SA Southside 22, Laredo Cigarroa 18

SA Wagner 35, Schertz Clemens 7

Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8

CLASS 4A

Dallas Lincoln 34, Dallas Roosevelt 12

CLASS 3A

Frankston 35, Gladewater Union Grove 6

Holliday 62, Nocona 14

CLASS 2A

Van Horn 73, Imperial Buena Vista 68

CLASS 1A

Follett 60, Darrouzett 0

Gilmer Union Hill 51, Campbell 6

O'Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0

Turkey Valley 70, Happy 68

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bulverde Bracken 59, Spring Branch Living Rock 6

SA Town East Christian 66, CC Annapolis 33

OTHER

FW Benbrook 50, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6

Jersey Village 55, Houston Spring Woods 3

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 91, Amarillo San Jacinto 56

Friday Scores

Friday scores will be updated when they become available.

Saturday Scores

Saturday scores will be updated when they become available.

