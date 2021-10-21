High School Football

Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 21-23

Watch Inside High School Sports Saturdays at a 6:30 p.m. on NBC 5; Watch the Big Game Friday Morning video podcast and Big Game Friday Night segments below

NBC 5 News

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 21-23.

Thursday Scores

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

CLASS 6A
Belton 22, Killeen Ellison 12
Channelview 55, Pasadena Rayburn 7
Cypress Ridge 55, Houston Northbrook 12
Dallas Molina 48, Carrollton Turner 26
Edinburg Vela 55, Edinburg Economedes 7
EP Franklin 48, EP Coronado 0
Garland Naaman Forest 28, Garland Rowlett 13
Katy Mayde Creek 43, Katy Morton Ranch 17
Keller Timber Creek 44, Keller Central 14
Klein Forest 54, Tomball Memorial 43
League City Clear Springs 52, Clute Brazoswood 21
McAllen Memorial 35, Brownsville Memorial 17
Mesquite Horn 28, Dallas Skyline 27
Pflugerville Hendrickson 28, Austin Anderson 21
PSJA 63, La Joya 15
PSJA North 56, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 3
SA Northside Holmes 38, SA Northside Warren 21
San Marcos 49, Del Valle 35
Southlake Carroll 47, Northwest Eaton 24
Spring 70, Aldine 0
Weslaco East 42, Brownsville Lopez 0

CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 44, Saginaw 13
Amarillo 30, Amarillo Palo Duro 14
Austin McCallum 42, Austin Northeast 0
Austin William Travis 44, Austin Crockett 40
CC King 27, CC Ray 0
Cedar Park 37, Pflugerville 32
College Station 70, Conroe Caney Creek 0
Corsicana 43, North Forney 34
Crowley 41, FW Arlington Heights 14
Dallas Kimball 26, Dallas Hillcrest 24
Donna 21, Brownsville Pace 9
Houston Sterling 42, Fort Bend Willowridge 31
Huntsville 40, Montgomery Lake Creek 28
Katy Paetow 55, Fort Bend Hightower 7
Lewisville The Colony 44, Frisco Independence 32
Manvel 70, Fort Bend Kempner 14
Port Arthur Memorial 51, Baytown Lee 20
Rosenberg Terry 57, Houston Milby 0
SA Brackenridge 24, SA Edison 19
SA Southside 22, Laredo Cigarroa 18
SA Wagner 35, Schertz Clemens 7
Wylie East 34, West Mesquite 8

CLASS 4A
Dallas Lincoln 34, Dallas Roosevelt 12

CLASS 3A
Frankston 35, Gladewater Union Grove 6
Holliday 62, Nocona 14

CLASS 2A
Van Horn 73, Imperial Buena Vista 68

CLASS 1A
Follett 60, Darrouzett 0
Gilmer Union Hill 51, Campbell 6
O'Donnell 54, Wellman-Union 0
Turkey Valley 70, Happy 68

PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Bulverde Bracken 59, Spring Branch Living Rock 6
SA Town East Christian 66, CC Annapolis 33

OTHER
FW Benbrook 50, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 6
Jersey Village 55, Houston Spring Woods 3
Lubbock Kingdom Prep 91, Amarillo San Jacinto 56

Friday Scores

Friday scores will be updated when they become available.

Saturday Scores

Saturday scores will be updated when they become available.

Big Game Friday Morning

Watch our weekly video podcast, Big Game Friday Morning, below. Check back Friday morning to watch the replay below.

Big Game Friday Night

big game friday night Oct 16

Big Game Friday Night – Oct. 15, 2021

big game friday night Oct 15

Keller Rivalry Has Postseason Implications

big game friday night Oct 15

Bragging Rights on the Line in Keller

big game friday night Oct 15

Keller Rivals Both Boast Strong Offenses

Inside High School Sports

Watch Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. to recap all the week's action in high school football. The segments from the show will show up here on Saturday night after they air.

NBC 5 Sports Podcast

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.

NBC 5 News and the Associated Press

This article tagged under:

High School Footballbig game friday nighttexas high school footballBig Game Friday Morningfootball scores
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Vidoes Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us