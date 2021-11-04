Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Nov. 4-6

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4-6.
Thursday Scores
CLASS 6A
Abilene 49, San Angelo Central 14
Aldine Eisenhower 63, Spring Westfield 14
Allen 53, Denton Braswell 28
Arlington 51, Arlington Bowie 20
Arlington Martin 61, Arlington Houston 0
Austin Bowie 49, Buda Hays 31
Byron Nelson 38, Keller Central 9
Cedar Hill 20, Mansfield 10
Clear Falls 44, Clute Brazoswood 0
Cypress Fairbanks 69, Houston Spring Woods 0
De Soto 31, Waxahachie 25
Donna North 35, Brownsville Rivera 28
Duncanville 76, Waco 0
Euless Trinity 49, FW Paschal 8
Garland Lakeview Centennial 19, Garland Rowlett 16
Humble Atascocita 37, Beaumont West Brook 7
Killeen Harker Heights 28, Bryan 24
Lewisville Marcus 47, Plano East 13
Mansfield Lake Ridge 63, Hewitt Midway 56
McAllen Memorial 37, Weslaco East 23
Mission 27, PSJA North 21
Richardson Berkner 14, Irving Nimitz 7
SA Northside Brennan 56, SA Northside Marshall 23
SA Northside Stevens 29, SA Northside Holmes 28
SA Roosevelt 21, SA Churchill 17
South Grand Prairie 12, Arlington Lamar 10, OT
Southlake Carroll 62, Keller Fossil Ridge 14
The Woodlands 45, The Woodlands College Park 14
Tomball Memorial 63, Klein Oak 35
CLASS 5A
Austin McCallum 38, Austin William Travis 7
CC King 27, CC Carroll 21
Dallas Conrad 6, Dallas Adamson 0
Dallas South Oak Cliff 71, Dallas Jefferson 0
Dallas Wilson 49, Carrollton Turner 24
Denison 43, Princeton 0
Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Madison 0
Frisco 27, Frisco Memorial 10
Frisco Liberty 27, Lucas Lovejoy 24
FW Southwest 21, FW North Side 6
Gregory-Portland 69, CC Ray 0
Huntsville 24, Fulshear 22
Katy Paetow 55, Angleton 13
Lancaster 28, Dallas White 6
Lubbock Coronado 48, Amarillo Tascosa 29
Midlothian 21, N. Richland Hills Richland 10
Mission Memorial 49, PSJA Memorial 7
Mission Sharyland 41, Roma 7
North Forney 47, Sulphur Springs 20
Richmond Foster 44, Fort Bend Kempner 7
SA Lanier 45, SA Burbank 14
CLASS 3A
East Chambers 42, Cleveland Tarkington 7
CLASS 1A
Abbott 56, Penelope 0
Anton 68, Lazbuddie 48
Balmorhea 52, Sanderson 6
Borden County 75, Wellman-Union 24
Cranfills Gap 52, Iredell 0
Follett 54, Hedley 6
Fort Davis 59, Imperial Buena Vista 48
Morgan 58, Walnut Springs 22
Sterling City 56, Robert Lee 0
Westbrook 50, Bronte 0
OTHER
Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Falls 10
Katy Tompkins 72, Katy Mayde Creek 7
New Braunfels Baptist 62, SA Winston 13
Friday Scores
Friday scores will be updated when they become available.
Saturday Scores
Saturday scores will be updated when they become available.
Big Game Friday Morning
Watch our weekly video podcast, Big Game Friday Morning, below. Check back Friday morning to watch the replay below.
Big Game Friday Night
Inside High School Sports
Watch Inside High School Sports Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. to recap all the week's action in high school football. The segments from the show will show up here on Saturday night after they air.
NBC 5 Sports Podcast
Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.