Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Nov. 4-6

Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 4-6.

Thursday Scores

CLASS 6A

Abilene 49, San Angelo Central 14

Aldine Eisenhower 63, Spring Westfield 14

Allen 53, Denton Braswell 28

Arlington 51, Arlington Bowie 20

Arlington Martin 61, Arlington Houston 0

Austin Bowie 49, Buda Hays 31

Byron Nelson 38, Keller Central 9

Cedar Hill 20, Mansfield 10

Clear Falls 44, Clute Brazoswood 0

Cypress Fairbanks 69, Houston Spring Woods 0

De Soto 31, Waxahachie 25

Donna North 35, Brownsville Rivera 28

Duncanville 76, Waco 0

Euless Trinity 49, FW Paschal 8

Garland Lakeview Centennial 19, Garland Rowlett 16

Humble Atascocita 37, Beaumont West Brook 7

Killeen Harker Heights 28, Bryan 24

Lewisville Marcus 47, Plano East 13

Mansfield Lake Ridge 63, Hewitt Midway 56

McAllen Memorial 37, Weslaco East 23

Mission 27, PSJA North 21

Richardson Berkner 14, Irving Nimitz 7

SA Northside Brennan 56, SA Northside Marshall 23

SA Northside Stevens 29, SA Northside Holmes 28

SA Roosevelt 21, SA Churchill 17

South Grand Prairie 12, Arlington Lamar 10, OT

Southlake Carroll 62, Keller Fossil Ridge 14

The Woodlands 45, The Woodlands College Park 14

Tomball Memorial 63, Klein Oak 35

CLASS 5A

Austin McCallum 38, Austin William Travis 7

CC King 27, CC Carroll 21

Dallas Conrad 6, Dallas Adamson 0

Dallas South Oak Cliff 71, Dallas Jefferson 0

Dallas Wilson 49, Carrollton Turner 24

Denison 43, Princeton 0

Fort Bend Marshall 56, Houston Madison 0

Frisco 27, Frisco Memorial 10

Frisco Liberty 27, Lucas Lovejoy 24

FW Southwest 21, FW North Side 6

Gregory-Portland 69, CC Ray 0

Huntsville 24, Fulshear 22

Katy Paetow 55, Angleton 13

Lancaster 28, Dallas White 6

Lubbock Coronado 48, Amarillo Tascosa 29

Midlothian 21, N. Richland Hills Richland 10

Mission Memorial 49, PSJA Memorial 7

Mission Sharyland 41, Roma 7

North Forney 47, Sulphur Springs 20

Richmond Foster 44, Fort Bend Kempner 7

SA Lanier 45, SA Burbank 14

CLASS 3A

East Chambers 42, Cleveland Tarkington 7

CLASS 1A

Abbott 56, Penelope 0

Anton 68, Lazbuddie 48

Balmorhea 52, Sanderson 6

Borden County 75, Wellman-Union 24

Cranfills Gap 52, Iredell 0

Follett 54, Hedley 6

Fort Davis 59, Imperial Buena Vista 48

Morgan 58, Walnut Springs 22

Sterling City 56, Robert Lee 0

Westbrook 50, Bronte 0

OTHER

Cypress Bridgeland 38, Cypress Falls 10

Katy Tompkins 72, Katy Mayde Creek 7

New Braunfels Baptist 62, SA Winston 13

Friday Scores

Friday scores will be updated when they become available.

Saturday Scores

Saturday scores will be updated when they become available.

