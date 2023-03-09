3 Top-Ranked Dallas Schools Compete for State Title in Boys Basketball

This could be another huge weekend for high school teams from the city of Dallas.

Three schools, from three different districts, are trying to bring home a UIL state title in boys basketball.

The last time Lake Highlands took the floor, a 62-36 win over Trophy Club Byron Nelson in the 6A Region I Final, the Wildcats took the Richardson ISD campus to heights unseen in decades.

Now, two wins away from its first state title in boys basketball since 1968, Lake Highlands seniors can hardly wait.

Senior class vice president Cung Lian says the season has lived up to expectations and he’s confident the trip to San Antonio will be successful.

“I’m so excited, oh my gosh,” Lian said. “The energy around the Lake Highlands community everywhere, in any restaurant, is just super pumped.”

And there is plenty of support for schools located inside Dallas city limits. Lake Highlands, located in northeast Dallas, is the number one ranked team in class 6A.

Across the city, Kimball High School in Oak Cliff is the number one ranked program in 5A.

The number one ranked program in 4A basketball is located in Dallas too. Faith Family Academy is a charter school based in Oak Cliff, seeking back-to-back state championships.

The Knights know winning too.

The Kimball High program is going for a seventh state title this weekend, which would be the most for any Dallas ISD school.

During a sendoff Wednesday afternoon, Kimball head coach Nick Smith told students to not take for granted competing at the state tournament for three consecutive years.

“We pray that Saturday night we’re playing for that state championship and we’re going to bring it back to Oak Cliff baby,” Smith said.

Kimball took the first step Thursday night, winning a closely contested semifinal game 50-47 over Veterans Memorial High School out of San Antonio and moving into the 5A state title game Saturday night.

It’s a step Lake Highlands hopes to take tomorrow night too before a possible 6A state title game on Saturday and a chance for multiple schools within Dallas city limits to claim a championship.

The Wildcats winning is priority one for seniors like Lian, but added it would be great if all three could win this weekend.

“If they (Kimball and Faith Family) win too it would be like a huge parade around Dallas and it would definitely put us on the map across the country, Lian said.

Lake Highlands' opponent on Friday is another highly successful Dallas County high school program in DeSoto.