How to watch Brewers vs. Braves in National League Division Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

The Milwaukee Brewers will have home-field advantage against the Atlanta Braves in a best-of-five series for the chance to move on to the National League Division Series.

The Braves, who are seeking their first World Series title since 1995, claimed their fourth straight division title this season emerging from a muddled NL East.

Atlanta was able to survive a season-ending injury to Ronald Acuna Jr. in 2021 thanks to the incredible play of reigning NL MVP Freddie Freeman and the growth of third baseman Austin Riley.

While the Braves’ offense played well, it was really pitching that led the way for Atlanta. Max Fried continued his emergence as one of the best pitchers in baseball after finishing fifth in Cy Young voting last year. Three reliable right handers -- Charlie Morton, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa -- give the Braves a formidable foursome on the mound that will give any opponent problems.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker’s biggest challenge will be managing the team’s weak bullpen. Free agent signee Will Smith has underperformed since coming to the Braves from the San Francisco Giants during the offseason and the rest of the bullpen arms -- Luke Jackson, Tyler Matzek, A.J. Minter and Chris Martin -- have been hot and cold.

The Brewers won’t make things easy on Atlanta’s arms. Milwaukee has dominated the NL Central since the first week of June, possessing at least a share of first place in the division over the last four months of the 2021 regular season. Like the Braves, Milwaukee has been to the playoffs four straight seasons and has no National League pennant to show for it.

Much of the Brewers success can be attributed to a loaded starting pitching rotation. Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Paralta rank among the best in the majors. Burnes, a National League Cy Young contender, is the team’s ace, but Woodruff also has heard his name in the Cy Young conversation because both pitchers finished the year with more than 200 strikeouts in 2021. Peralta wasn’t too far behind, falling five strikeouts short at 195.

Milwaukee’s bullpen suffered a slight blow after Devin Williams broke his hand while celebrating the Brewers’ NL Central title, but their back half has been one of the most dangerous in baseball this season. Closer Josh Hader only surrendered three home runs during the season.

The Brewers and Braves split their six-game season series and won three games each, and that’s not surprising considering how closely they matchup.

Here’s a preview of the NLDS and how to watch it on TV:

What is the NLDS schedule in 2021?

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 8 (4:47 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 9 (5:07 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 11 (1:07 p.m. ET)

Game 4 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 12 (5:07 p.m. ET)

Game 5 (if necessary): Thursday, Oct. 14 (5:07 p.m. ET)

What TV channel is the Brewers vs. Braves playoff series on?

The 2021 NLDS series between the Brewers and Braves will air on TBS.

How to stream Brewers vs. Braves free online?

All games can be streamed on the TBS app or Fubo TV (free trial).

Brewers and Braves pitching starters for NLDS Games 1 and 2

Morton (14-6, 3.34 ERA) will take the mound for Game 1 for the Braves while Fried (14-7, 3.04 ERA) will start Game 2.

Burnes (11-5, 2.43 ERA) will get the start for Game 1 for the Brewers while Woodruff (9-10, 2.56 ERA) will handle starting pitching duties in Game 2.

Brewers vs. Braves 2021 NLDS Prediction

The Brewers are listed as favorites to advance to the NLCS, according to PointsBet, which makes sense considering the Brewers finished the season with seven more wins than the Braves. Even though the two sides split the season series, the Brewers are the stronger team entering the playoffs and should move on to the next stage of the postseason.