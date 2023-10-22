lone star series

Houston's Bryan Abreu appeals suspension for throwing at Adolis Garcia, is eligible for ALCS Game 6

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Houston reliever Bryan Abreu has appealed the two-game suspension Major League Baseball gave him for what the league said was intentionally throwing at Adolis Garcia of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

Because of the appeal, Abreu will be eligible to pitch in Game 6 on Sunday night, when the Astros can advance to the World Series for a third straight season with a win. His hearing will be held in the next 48 hours.

MLB said Saturday that all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.”

The right-hander's pitch started a benches-clearing incident that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Abreu, who was also fined for the incident, is one of Houston's top relievers and has a 1.42 ERA in seven appearances this postseason.

If the suspension is upheld and the Astros remain in the postseason, they would have to play a player short, with 25 men on their roster instead of 26.

LONE STAR SERIES

lone star series Oct 12

How to watch Astros vs. Rangers in 2023 ALCS

lone star series Oct 13

Who is betting what on the Lone Star Series between the Rangers, Astros?

Texas Rangers Oct 12

Rangers fans share their team spirit

This article tagged under:

lone star seriesTexas RangersHouston AstrosALCS
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us