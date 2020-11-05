Houston Texans

Houston Texans Close Facility After Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

Houston plays at Jacksonville on Sunday

Then Houston Texans logo is seen on November 4, 2012 at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. Texans won 21 to 9.
Thomas B. Shea | Getty Images

The Houston Texans closed their facility and will conduct all operations virtually after learning a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night.

The team says the unidentified player is self-isolating and the team has started contract tracing.

Houston plays at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Big 12 Conference 3 hours ago

No. 14 Oklahoma St and K-State Square Off After 1st B12 Loss

Dallas Cowboys 3 hours ago

Cowboys Will Have 4th Starting QB of Season Against Steelers

The team also had to shut its facility during its bye last week after another player tested positive. Interim coach Romeo Crennel said the building underwent a deep cleaning after that test and normal operations resumed Monday.

The team released the following statement as reported by KPRC-TV in Houston.

“We were informed last night that a Texans player has tested positive for COVID-19. In consultation with the NFL and medical experts, we have made the decision to close the facility and conduct all operations virtually today. The player immediately self-isolated and contact tracing has begun. We will follow the NFL’s intensive protocols and guidance regarding the team’s operations. The health and safety of our team, as well as our entire staff, are of (the) highest priority.”

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston TexanscoronavirusHoustonNFL
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us