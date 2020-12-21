University of Houston

Houston, Hawaii to Meet in New Mexico Bowl in Frisco, Texas

The Houston Cougars and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors will meet in the New Mexico Bowl

By The Associated Press

university-of-houston-campus
NBC 5 News

Houston (3-4, 3-3 American Athletic) vs. Hawaii (4-4 Mountain West), Dec. 24, 3:30 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Frisco, Texas

TOP PLAYERS

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

texas high school football Nov 10

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

Fort Worth 39 mins ago

No. 22 Tulsa, Mississippi State to Meet in Armed Forces Bowl

Houston: Junior quarterback Clayton Tune threw for 1,832 yards and 13 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He's added 269 yards rushing and five touchdowns.

Hawaii: Dual threat sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 1,947 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six interceptions, and run for 450 yards and seven scores.

NOTABLE

Houston: The Cougars have played only once since mid-November after games against Tulsa and SMU were canceled. They're coming off a 30-27 loss at Memphis.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors won two of their last three, with the loss coming at home to MWC champion San Jose State.

LAST TIME

Hawaii beat Houston 54-48 in three overtimes in the 2003 Hawaii Bowl. There was a brawl at midfield after the game ended.

BOWL HISTORY

Houston: The Cougars are making their first New Mexico Bowl appearance and 28th bowl appearance overall.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Warriors are in the New Mexico Bowl for the first time. It's their third straight postseason appearance and 14th overall.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

University of HoustonCollege FootballAmerican Athletic Conference
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us