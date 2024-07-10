Dallas’ Hometown Hopeful Sha’Carri Richardson is glowing and going for gold as she covers Vogue's August 2024 digital issue ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics.

Captured by photographer Luis Alberto Rodriguez, the magazine's cover features the world's fastest woman in a striking pose, ready to sprint on the track. She is adorned in a vibrant Ralph Lauren Collection bodysuit and skirt that seem to ripple in the wind, complemented by eye-catching gold Nike sneakers.

Notably, the 24-year-old speedster flaunts her distinctive long, ornately decorated nails, adding a personal touch to her powerful and elegant look.

In the featured interview with Vogue, the 100-meter world champion shared insights about her mental preparation for the upcoming Olympics and her thoughts on returning to the competitive stage.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“You keep showing up,” Richardson told Maya Singer of Vogue. “No matter what. Most people, they only think of track every four years. The Olympics, that’s all there is—those few seconds on T.V. But for me, track is my life on a day-to-day basis. Everything I do—what I eat, what I drink, if I stay up too late—it’s all reflected on the track. Every choice. That’s what the world doesn’t see.”

Growing up in South Dallas, Richardson was raised by her beloved grandmother, affectionately known as Big Momma. In the Vogue issue, she reflected on her early experiences with running and how it has developed into a meaningful aspect of her identity.

The article also delved into Richardson's unique style on and off the track. Renowned for her exceptional talent and speed, she has also drawn attention to her distinct fashion choices, leading to a partnership with Nike.

Over the past year, Richardson has consistently repeated the cryptic mantra, "I'm not back, I'm better."

“I don’t just mean I’m a better runner,” Richardson said to Vogue. “It’s beyond that. I’m better at being Sha’Carri. I’m better at being myself.”

Vogue/Luis Alberto Rodriguez Richardson, center, with clockwise from far left, her sister, Tahjna Calhoun, her cousins Calvin Harp and Natalie Byers, her aunt Brenda Davis, and her cousins Aniyah Davis, Kyle Harp, and Bella Harp.

This powerful message was shared with Vogue and NBC 5. She absolutely proved the truth behind this statement at the track-and-field world championships held in Budapest last August. She astounded everyone with a remarkable first-place finish, clocking in at 10.65 seconds and setting a new record.

After qualifying for Team USA at the 2021 Olympic Trials, Richardson tested positive for THC, which is a chemical found in cannabis. As a result of the positive test, she was disqualified for one month and lost her shot to compete at the Tokyo Olympics that year.

Her journey to redemption has been closely studied over the years, especially when she faced Team USA's greatest rival, Team Jamaica, and their greats, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah, and Shericka Jackson.

Richardson achieved the latest milestone in her “I’m Not Back, I'm Better” tour by running the 100 meters in 10.71 seconds at the U.S. track trials in late June, making her the fastest woman in the world. As a result, she officially notched her spot at the Track & Field races in France, which starts on Aug. 2.

Dallas has strongly supported Richardson throughout her career. In November, her alma mater, Carter High School, honored her by naming its track after her, as highlighted in Vogue's article.

Her former head coach, Lauren Cross, spoke with NBC 5 recently about how she visited Oregon last month and watched the Track & Field star clinch a spot for the Olympics.

Sha'Carri was overtaken on the outside in the final stretch of the 200-meter race at the U.S. track trials, finishing fourth and leaving her with only one opportunity to compete for an individual Olympic gold medal next month in Paris. She'll also be sprinting towards gold in the 4x100m relay race.

If Richardson wins, she will become the first American woman to win Olympic gold in the 100 meters in nearly 30 years, following Gail Devers at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. See Team USA's track and field roster for the 2024 Olympics here.

NBC 5 is your Olympics station. The Opening Ceremony will kick off the 2024 Summer Games from Paris on July 26.