‘I'm so proud of Sha'Carri': North Texas coach plans to cheer on her former athlete at Paris Olympics

After securing her spot in the 100-meter at the Olympic trials, Sha'Carri Richardson is officially on her way to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Many people are rooting for the Dallas native, including her former high school track coach.

"The formula is always hard work; you have to put in the work to be rewarded, and so I'm just very grateful, and I'm just so proud of Sha’Carri, and I always tell her that, 'You know, I'm always proud of you regardless of what the outcome is," said Lauren Cross, a teacher, coach and assistant athletic coordinator at Carter High School in Dallas.

Coach Cross returned from Oregon earlier this week, where she watched Richardson secure her spot in the 2024 Olympics.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"it was just fun to be back in Eugene, to watch her in her element and then for her to make the Olympic team," said Cross.

"It was very rewarding. I knew that it was meant for her to be there. She's worked so hard, she's overcome so much, and so you know, she's where she needs to be.”

She coached Richardson at Carter High School between 2014 and 2018.

“When she came in, she was faster than most of the kids, and by her senior year, she was running collegiate times," said Cross. "You know, exceptional kids always stand out. It's just making sure that they have the commitment that goes with it, and so she has the commitment and the hard work, and that's why she's qualified to the Olympics."

“Her seed was planted before she got to high school, I think it was always in her," said Cross about Richardson. "You know, she's always had good work, ethic so she knew what she had to do."

The 24-year-old has blossomed into a track superstar over the years. She's competed and won many races in her career, including the Track and Field World Championships in Budapest last year. Richardson is looking to add an Olympic medal to her resume.

When she was 21, she was supposed to attend the 2020 Tokyo Olympics but was disqualified after a positive marijuana test. That's in the past, and Richardson is running fast toward the future.

"She's 24 now, you have to remember three years ago, she was just a baby, she was 21. You know, you learn, you mature, you grow, you develop, and you know, it's all within God's time," said Cross.

"Just to see everything that she's overcome and how hard she's worked and she's really earned it you know, it's earned, nothing was ever given," described Cross.

In 2023, the Dallas Independent School District named the track inside Kincade Stadium at the Jesse Owens Athletic Complex after Richardson, following her world champion title.

"This track just has a lot of memories, a lot of moments, especially since Sha'Carri ran on this track for four years," said Cross about the Sha'Carri Richardson Track.

Cross, who started coaching ten years ago, said she feels blessed to have come across such an amazing athlete and it's a dream many other trainers wish to have, an athlete competing in the Olympics.

She says stadium in Dallas s a reminder to aspiring athletes that Richardson once ran and trained on the same track, and should serve as motivation for others to work hard and go after their dreams.

“It just shows that anything is possible. You have someone that was in your shoes, I mean, she was literally in their shoes years ago, and if you dream big and work hard, you can achieve your goals," said Cross.

“So it's just easy for the younger kids to see, just never give up and keep working. No matter what adversity you face or what you go through, just continue to stay strong and believe in yourself and work hard and everything will work out."

Richardson will compete in the 200-meter qualifier on Thursday in Eugene, Oregon.