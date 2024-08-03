Grand Prairie's Jasmine Moore earns bronze in triple jump

Jasmine Moore did what she came to do at the Paris Olympics, walk away an Olympic medalist.

“I’m just so thankful,” Moore said after taking her victory lap around the track. “It was just so amazing having my family here to see this.”

The Mansfield Lakeridge High School alum's jump to the bronze medal was a season-best at 14.67.

“I just give all glory to God. I mean, when I saw that I had won, I was just trying to stay cool. But I really wanted to cry. I’m just so thankful,” said Moore.

Moore made history in this Olympics as the first American woman to compete in the triple jump and the long jump in the same Games.

“I almost didn’t even do both. Like two weeks before the Olympics, I started asking my coach if maybe I shouldn’t do it and maybe just focus on one and not both. So, I was very thankful, and of course, you know, to have my whole family here, Coach Knit, Coach Matt, like all my support system, even back at home in DFW, Coach Jones, Coach Kenny. Like, I could just shout out everyone, really, but just super thankful for everyone that's been rooting for me," Moore said.

Qualifications for the women’s long jump start on Aug. 6.