Grand Prairie native and Mansfield's Lake Ridge High School alum Jasmine Moore said she has been waiting on this moment since she missed the podium at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“I’m just super excited super happy that I got the jitters out the way and ready for tomorrow,” Moore said.

She finished third overall out of the two qualifying groups with a jump of 14.43.

NBC 5's Laura Harris spoke with North Texan Jasmine Moore, the 23-year-old, seven-time NCAA champion who is the first U.S. woman to make the Games in both the triple jump and the long jump.

She talked about the difference in having a packed stadium of more than 70,000 fans cheering, as opposed to the deafening silence from the Tokyo Olympics where COVID-19 restrictions banned fans.

“Honestly just like giving it all to God like when it’s this many people like it can feel very overwhelming and like almost as if I can’t do it, but I’m like I just have to give it to Him and I know that I work super hard so I just really just try,” Moore said.

She said her objective was to stay focused down the runway and block out all the noise.

“This is definitely the biggest crowd that I have competed in front of, but everyone was super supportive and yeah, we had a lot of USA people cheering for me,” Moore said.

She said she will spend Friday night sleeping, recovering and fueling up with Chipotle. Yes. Chipotle. No, we didn’t ask her what the order was.

“But really I just am trying to stay focused on tomorrow to do my best,” Moore said.

Moore will participate in the triple jump final at 1:20 p.m. CT time on Saturday.

