Decathlete, who trains in Fort Worth, wins bronze for Grenada

Lindon Victor can now call himself an Olympic medalist.

On Saturday night, he won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in the decathlon.

When NBC 5 interviewed Victor just before the Olympics, he talked about his training in Fort Worth while he prepared to race for his country.

"I feel like I've been really blessed since I moved to Fort Worth," Victor said in July. "I have what I like to call The Avengers. I have the best team!"

"I jokingly started calling it The Goon Squad one day, and it stuck," Victor's coach Chris Huffins said. "The first rule about Goon Squad is you don't talk about Goon Squad!"

Victor is also trained by Benny Vaughn in Fort Worth, a Team USA physical therapist who has been to several Olympics.

Victor first came to Texas on a track scholarship at Texas A&M for the small Caribbean island nation, which sent six athletes to the Olympics.