Hintz Scores 6th Goal in 6 Games, Stars Beat Oilers 4-1

Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored for Dallas

By Lary Bump

Roope Hintz #24 of the Dallas Stars handles the puck against the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center on Nov. 23, 2021 in Dallas, Texas.
Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

Red-hot Roope Hintz scored the first of two Dallas power-play goals in the first period, and the Stars handed the Edmonton Oilers just their fifth loss of the season, 4-1 Tuesday night.

Hintz has scored all six of his goals this season in the last six games, and this was his first on a power play. On Saturday, he had become the first Dallas Star to score two short-handed goals in the same game. Hintz added an assist Tuesday, giving him nine points during the six games.

His goal came on a twice-deflected shot by John Klingberg, off Alexander Radulov and Hintz in front of the net at 10:59. It was the first of three assists for Klingberg, equaling the total in his 12 previous games this season.

Jason Robertson, Denis Gurianov and Luke Glendening also scored for Dallas, which has won four of five.

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 21 saves, improving his record to 3-0 in four games this season. He allowed only a goal by the Oilers' Ryan McLeod in the second period

Hintz assisted on the Stars' second goal, passing cross-ice to Robertson for a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle that beat goalie Stuart Skinner. He stopped 29 shots, one on a breakaway by Michael Raffl in the last minute of a first period that ended 2-0.

The third Dallas goal, at 9:27 of the second, wasn't officially on the power play, but Gurianov scored it 4 seconds after Edmonton's third penalty. He skated in from the left, put the puck on his backhand and slid it past Skinner.

In the third period, Glendening redirected Ryan Suter's shot with his stick waist-high into the net.

Despite end-to-end skating early in the game, neither team put a shot on goal until 6:04 of playing time, when Oettinger stopped a wrist shot by Edmonton's Evan Bouchard. Skinner's first save came 43 seconds later on a tip-in attempt by Hintz.

NOTES: Edmonton had a season-low 21 shots on goal. … The 23-year-old Oettinger and Skinner, 22, began this season in the AHL. Oettinger was playing in his 33rd career NHL game, Skinner in just his seventh. … Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl, who assisted on McLeod's goal, has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in the last six games. … Ryan Bowness, the Pittsburgh Penguins' director of professional scouting and son of Dallas coach Rick Bowness, was among the scouts at the game. … A melancholy father-son remembrance was the pre-game puck drop by Dallas Cowboys color commentator/former quarterback Babe Laufenberg to honor Luke Laufenberg, who died of cancer at age 21 in 2019.

UP NEXT
Oilers: Have a back-to-back road game at Arizona on Wednesday, their second in a three-game trip.

Stars: Complete a three-game homestand on Friday against Colorado.

Copyright Associated Press

