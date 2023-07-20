An estimated 20,000 Americans are headed to New Zealand for the Women's World Cup and will be in the stands as the U.S. women's team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday. If you didn't make the trip you may be wondering where you can join North Texas soccer fans or USWNT bandwagoners for the match.
The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup. It won't be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.
The United States is playing in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The opening match is against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland, which, because of the time difference, will air in the U.S. on July 21 at 8 p.m. CT.
We scoured the internet to find places that are offering watch parties in Dallas and Fort Worth and from Arlington to Richardson.
The following places at least plan to carry the first match (click on the name for a link to more details).
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ADDISON
The Londoner
14930 Midway Road
Addison, TX 75001
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ARLINGTON
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
1620 E. Copeland Rd.
Arlington, TX 76011
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN COLLEYVILLE
The Londoner
5120 Highway 121
Colleyville, TX 76034
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN DALLAS
Christies Sports Bar & Grill
2811 McKinney Ave #22
Dallas, TX 75204
Happiest Hour
2616 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX 75201
The Londoner Dallas
532 E. Mockingbird Lane
Suite # 250
Dallas, TX 75206
Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave.
Dallas, TX 75204
Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
10230 Technology Blvd. E
Dallas, TX 75220
Stan's Blue Note
2908 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN FORT WORTH
HopFusion Ale Works
300 E. Broadway Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104
World of Beer
3252 W. 7th St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN FRISCO
The Star in Frisco
1 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN RICHARDSON
Crossbar Soccer + Beer
1000 Hampshire Lane
Richardson, TX 75080
Soccer Spectrum
1251 Digital Drive
Richardson, TX 75081
The following locations plan to have watch parties when USA takes on Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. CT.
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ARLINGTON
Texas Live!
1650 E. Randol Mill Road
Arlington, TX 76011
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN KELLER
TOCA Soccer Center
331 Golden Triangle Boulevard
Keller, TX 76248
WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN PLANO
Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave.
Plano, TX 75024
If you feel we missed a location, let us know -- email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com and provide us with details and a link!