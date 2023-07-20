An estimated 20,000 Americans are headed to New Zealand for the Women's World Cup and will be in the stands as the U.S. women's team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday. If you didn't make the trip you may be wondering where you can join North Texas soccer fans or USWNT bandwagoners for the match.

The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup. It won't be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.

The United States is playing in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The opening match is against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland, which, because of the time difference, will air in the U.S. on July 21 at 8 p.m. CT.

We scoured the internet to find places that are offering watch parties in Dallas and Fort Worth and from Arlington to Richardson.

The following places at least plan to carry the first match (click on the name for a link to more details).

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ADDISON

The Londoner

14930 Midway Road

Addison, TX 75001

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ARLINGTON

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

1620 E. Copeland Rd.

Arlington, TX 76011

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN COLLEYVILLE

The Londoner

5120 Highway 121

Colleyville, TX 76034

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN DALLAS

Christies Sports Bar & Grill

2811 McKinney Ave #22

Dallas, TX 75204

Happiest Hour

2616 Olive Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Harwood Arms

2823 McKinnon Street

Dallas, TX 75201

The Londoner Dallas

532 E. Mockingbird Lane

Suite # 250

Dallas, TX 75206

Nodding Donkey

2900 Thomas Ave.

Dallas, TX 75204

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina

10230 Technology Blvd. E

Dallas, TX 75220

Stan's Blue Note

2908 Greenville Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN FORT WORTH

HopFusion Ale Works

300 E. Broadway Ave.

Fort Worth, TX 76104

World of Beer

3252 W. 7th St.

Fort Worth, TX 76107

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN FRISCO

The Star in Frisco

1 Cowboys Way

Frisco, TX 75034

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN RICHARDSON

Crossbar Soccer + Beer

1000 Hampshire Lane

Richardson, TX 75080

Soccer Spectrum

1251 Digital Drive

Richardson, TX 75081

The following locations plan to have watch parties when USA takes on Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. CT.

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ARLINGTON

Texas Live!

1650 E. Randol Mill Road

Arlington, TX 76011

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN KELLER

TOCA Soccer Center

331 Golden Triangle Boulevard

Keller, TX 76248

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN PLANO

Legacy Hall

7800 Windrose Ave.

Plano, TX 75024

If you feel we missed a location, let us know -- email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com and provide us with details and a link!