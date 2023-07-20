Women's World Cup

Here's where you can watch the 2023 Women's World Cup in North Texas

The Americans have won four titles overall, most of any nation

By Elvira Sakmari

NBC Universal, Inc.

An estimated 20,000 Americans are headed to New Zealand for the Women's World Cup and will be in the stands as the U.S. women's team plays its opener against Vietnam on Saturday. If you didn't make the trip you may be wondering where you can join North Texas soccer fans or USWNT bandwagoners for the match.

The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women's World Cup. It won't be easy for the No. 1 team in the world.

The United States is playing in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The opening match is against Vietnam on July 22 in Auckland, which, because of the time difference, will air in the U.S. on July 21 at 8 p.m. CT.

Women's World Cup

USWNT 9 hours ago

Americans descend on New Zealand to cheer for the USWNT at Women's World Cup

USWNT 11 hours ago

How to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam at the Women's World Cup

We scoured the internet to find places that are offering watch parties in Dallas and Fort Worth and from Arlington to Richardson.

The following places at least plan to carry the first match (click on the name for a link to more details).

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ADDISON

The Londoner
14930 Midway Road
Addison, TX 75001

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ARLINGTON

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
1620 E. Copeland Rd.
Arlington, TX 76011

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN COLLEYVILLE

The Londoner
5120 Highway 121
Colleyville, TX 76034

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN DALLAS

Christies Sports Bar & Grill
2811 McKinney Ave #22
Dallas, TX 75204

Happiest Hour
2616 Olive Street
Dallas, TX 75201

Harwood Arms
2823 McKinnon Street
Dallas, TX 75201

The Londoner Dallas
532 E. Mockingbird Lane
Suite # 250
Dallas, TX 75206

Nodding Donkey
2900 Thomas Ave.
Dallas, TX 75204

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina
10230 Technology Blvd. E
Dallas, TX 75220

Stan's Blue Note
2908 Greenville Ave.
Dallas, TX 75206

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN FORT WORTH

HopFusion Ale Works
300 E. Broadway Ave.
Fort Worth, TX 76104

World of Beer
3252 W. 7th St.
Fort Worth, TX 76107

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN FRISCO

The Star in Frisco
1 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN RICHARDSON

Crossbar Soccer + Beer
1000 Hampshire Lane
Richardson, TX 75080

Soccer Spectrum
1251 Digital Drive
Richardson, TX 75081

Soccer Stories

Women's World Cup Jul 13

What does each jersey number mean in soccer? What to know for 2023 Women's World Cup

Texas Wants to Know 6 hours ago

Texas Wants to Know: How did North Texas become a hotbed for youth soccer?

World Cup 12 hours ago

US soccer fans expect tougher path to World Cup title

The following locations plan to have watch parties when USA takes on Netherlands on Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m. CT.

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN ARLINGTON

Texas Live!
1650 E. Randol Mill Road
Arlington, TX 76011

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN KELLER

TOCA Soccer Center
331 Golden Triangle Boulevard
Keller, TX 76248

WHERE TO WATCH WOMEN'S WORLD CUP SOCCER IN PLANO

Legacy Hall
7800 Windrose Ave.
Plano, TX 75024

My New Favorite Futbolista

soccer Jun 20

My New Favorite Futbolista: Christine Sinclair

soccer Jul 18

My New Favorite Futbolista: Linda Caicedo

soccer Jul 18

My New Favorite Futbolista: Sophia Smith

If you feel we missed a location, let us know -- email NewsTips@nbcdfw.com and provide us with details and a link!

This article tagged under:

Women's World CupsoccerWorld CupVietnamUSWNT
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us