Heisman winner Travis Hunter has an North Texas connection

Travis Hunter can add Heisman to his list of accolades.

The University of Colorado standout played both sides of the ball all season. At wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense, the junior dominated for Head Coach Deion Sanders and the Buffalos.

Some of his offseason training, heading into this record-setting year was done at AP Ranch in Fort Worth.

“AP Ranch is a nonprofit organization whose objective is to leverage sports to develop community leaders by encouraging student athletes to pursue higher education, community service and strong character development,” the director of the facility, Greg Sholars, said.

The facility on Ranch to Market Road is a sprawling place specializing in several sports like football, basketball and track. A place Sholars said Hunter frequented ahead of the 2024 season.

“I was so excited [to see him win the Heisman]. Travis is an amazing young man with great work ethic and character. He is and was a great example for our kids. His story is one that needs to be shared widely,” Sholars said.

The Ranch is no stranger to greatness when it comes to Heisman glory, but Hunter’s story is history for them.

“Travis is our first Heisman winner that trained at AP Ranch prior to winning. We have also been blessed to have Jameis Winston work out at our facility from time to time during the last two years,” Sholars said.

Hunter is in great company when it comes to those who have made a short-term home of AP Ranch. Charlie Ward, a standout in basketball and football at Florida State University in the early 1990s is one of them. Ward won the Heisman in 1993 and was the first to win the accolade for FSU.

“Charlie Ward is developing a similarly-missions foundation in Florida, so he’s been out talking with us. Last but certainly not least, Heisman runner-up Max Dugan, former TCU quarterback, also helps with our kids,” Sholars said.

While there are many football players, they have welcomed athletes leading the way in other sports.

“Myles Turner (Indiana Pacers), [former NFL receiver] Devin Funches and several Olympic gold and silver track and field medalists Anna Cockrell, Dalilah Muhammad, Britney Brown and more. We are a beautiful ranch just west of Fort Worth. The facilities that founder Mike Dry have developed are second to none. Our staff makes you feel welcome and at home… and we work,” Sholars said.

As far as Hunter, on offense, he had 92 catches for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns, plus a rushing score. On defense, he made four interceptions for the Buffs, 32 tackles, and broke up 11 passes, among other statistics that will stay sit in the record books at Colorado.

Hunter also won The Associated Press Player of the Year award earlier in the week.