Gymnasts Flip Their Way to Rockwall for State Championships

The best high school gymnasts in Texas are in Rockwall Thursday and Friday, and some of them will leave as champions.

The number one ranked boys gymnastics team at Rockwall High School hopes the championship stays with them.

"They've worked really, really hard and of course, they're coached," said Cameron Sweeny, the men's gymnastics coach at Rockwall High School." Hoping for the best for them."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

His boys' team won its first-ever state title in 40 years in 2021 and hopes to repeat on their home turf.

"The girls have won before," Sweeny said. "I believe they've won six times over the course of the history of high school gymnastics, again since 1967 but the guys have never won. And for a long time, the highest the guys had ever placed was fourth place and it happened a few times but we just never really actually broke the barrier of fourth, and we finally did that in 2019, then COVID hit. Then last year, we actually broke through and won the entire thing for the first time."

Sophomore Seth Williams will compete in five of the six events in the two-day competition.

While each event is an individual performance, Williams and his coach point to team spirit and practice as keys in the pursuit of back-to-back titles.

"Our team is just very prepared," Williams said. "We do a lot of mental repetition. We have physical repetition. It's just the repetition that would set us apart."

The Texas High School Gymnastics Coaches Association State Championship at Rockwall High School is open to the public. The schedule is here.