golf

Golf pros react to PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

The news of golf's new merge on Tuesday sent shockwaves across the internet

By Julia Elbaba

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who could've seen this one coming?

The PGA Tour announced on Tuesday morning that it would merge with the controversial LIV Golf in order to "unify the game of golf." The deal also includes the DP World Tour, which is the PGA's European Tour.

The announcement has shocked the golf world and has pro players who currently tour utterly speechless.

So how did the players react and what is being said about the merge? Let's take a look at some of the reactions:

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

French Open

Miyu Kato loses women's doubles money for accidentally hitting ball kid but can play mixed doubles

Texas Rangers

Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery



This article tagged under:

golfPGA TourLIV Golf
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us