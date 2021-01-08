George W. Bush Responds to the Death of Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda

Former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda died Thursday at the age of 93 and was mourned across baseball and beyond.

In a statement released Friday, former President George W. Bush said that he and his life Laura are saddened by Lasorda's death.

"The baseball great was full of life throughout his 93 remarkable years," Bush said. "He was a good player, a smart manager, and a fine ambassador for our National pastime."

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-96. He most recently served as advisor to the Dodgers during his 71 years of service to the franchise.

"I'll never forget his energy leading his beloved Dodgers - or stepping in as third base coach for a tee ball game on the South Lawn of the White House," Bush said. "I believe he loved only his country, his wife Jo, and his family more than baseball."