Kennedy Brooks broke free for a 33-yard touchdown run with three seconds left to lift Oklahoma over Texas 55-48 in the 117th Red River Showdown

Sooners true freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entered the game in the second half and brought Oklahoma back from a 38-20 halftime deficit.

