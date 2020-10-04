Fourth-Quarter Comeback Falls Short, Browns Send Cowboys to 1-3 Start

Odell Beckham Jr. scored three touchdowns and the Cleveland Browns held off a fourth-quarter Dallas surge to beat the Cowboys 49-38 Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The Cowboys climbed to within three in the fourth quarter, but ultimately could not come all the way back from a 27-point fourth-quarter deficit.

Trailing 41-14 entering the four quarter, Dallas scored 24 unanswered points.

First, Tony Pollard punched it into the end zone from three yards out and on the ensuing drive, Dak Prescott found tight end Dalton Schultz from two yards out. The Cowboys converted two-point tries after each touchdown to cut Cleveland's lead to 11 points.

For Dallas' final score, Prescott threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb before the Cowboys converted on a third straight two-point attempt. That cut the Cleveland lead to 41-38.

With just over 90 seconds remaining and Dallas driving again, Prescott threw an interception to Denzel Ward to ice the game for the Browns.

Cleveland built its lead in the game's middle two quarters. With Dallas in front 14-7 after the first, the Browns scored the game's next 34 points.

Odell Beckham Jr. and Austin Hooper caught touchdown passes from Mayfield in the second quarter before Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland's third touchdown of the quarter on the ground.

Cody Parkey added a 37-yard field goal to build the Browns' 31-14 lead at the half.

Cleveland scored 10 more points in the third, as Hunt added his second touchdown and Parkey tacked on another field goal.

The Cowboys play the New York Giants next Sunday.