Former TCU Head Coach Gary Patterson Joins Steve Sarkisian's Staff at Texas

After losing to Texas for just the third time in his 10 meetings with the Longhorns, former TCU head coach Gary Patterson criticized his counterpart, Steve Sarkisian, for handing the ball off to sophomore running back Bijan Robinson 35 times.

Sarkisian wouldn’t have put too much stock in Patterson’s opinion then, but he may now.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

After rumors circulated for a couple of months — and the famed coach publicly adorned the Longhorn logo on his chest — it’s finally official: Patterson has joined Sarkisian’s staff at Texas as a “special assistant to the head coach,” a UT spokesperson confirmed on Friday.

Click here to read more on this report from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Texas officially announces Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Steve Sarkisian. Asked TCU AD Jeremiah Donati his reaction, and he declined comment. There’ll be plenty of mixed emotions for Frogs. — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) January 21, 2022