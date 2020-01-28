Former Stars Goalie Belfour Arrested in Kentucky: Reports

Former Dallas Stars goalie Ed Belfour was arrested in Kentucky early Tuesday morning on charges of public intoxication and criminal mischief, according to Bowling Green NBC affiliate WNKY.

Belfour, who played for the Stars from 1997-98 through 2000-01, was arrested at the Kentucky Grand Hotel, WNKY reported.

The 54-year-old was accused of damaging property, and when officers arrived he was on the floor clutching a curtain rod, according to WNKY.

In 2000, when Belfour played for the Stars, he was arrested on charges of resisting arrest and assault after an incident at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, NBC 5's media partner The Dallas Morning News reported.

He was also arrested in 2007 at a bar in Miami Beach when he played for the Florida Panthers, according to the Morning News.

Belfour played 17 seasons in the NHL and helped lead the Stars to their only Stanley Cup title in 1999. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2011.