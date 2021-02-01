Former Ranger Derek Holland and Tigers Agree to Minor League Deal

Former Rangers' left-hander Derek Holland agreed Monday to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and was invited to major league spring training.
The 34-year-old is 79-81 with a 4.61 ERA in 12 major league seasons. He went 1-3 with a 6.86 ERA in 12 appearances, including five starts, for the Pittsburgh Pirates last year -- after initially signing a minor league deal with them.
Holland went 16-5 with Texas in 2011 when the Rangers won a second straight American League pennant.
Sports Connection
Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.
Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.
Copyright AP - Associated Press