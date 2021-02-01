MLB

Former Ranger Derek Holland and Tigers Agree to Minor League Deal

Derek Holland #45 of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington on Oct. 1, 2016 in Arlington, Texas.
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Rangers' left-hander Derek Holland agreed Monday to a minor league contract with the Detroit Tigers and was invited to major league spring training.

The 34-year-old is 79-81 with a 4.61 ERA in 12 major league seasons. He went 1-3 with a 6.86 ERA in 12 appearances, including five starts, for the Pittsburgh Pirates last year -- after initially signing a minor league deal with them.

Holland went 16-5 with Texas in 2011 when the Rangers won a second straight American League pennant.

