NFL

Former Cowboys WR Cole Beasley Retires From NFL After 2-Week Stint With Buccaneers

By The Associated Press

Cole Beasley #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Douglas P. DeFelice | Getty Images

Veteran receiver Cole Beasley retired Wednesday after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Beasley, who played most of an 11-season NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, was signed to the Bucs practice squad to fill a need at receiver while Mike Evans was serving a one-game suspension and Chris Godwin and Julio Jones were out with injuries.

Tampa Bay elevated the 33-year-old Beasley to the active roster each of the past two games. He had three receptions for 12 yards in his Bucs debut against the Green Bay Packers, then had one catch for 5 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night.

Beasley played seven seasons with the Cowboys before spending the past three with the Buffalo Bills, who released him last winter. He has 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NFLfootballDallas CowboysTampa Bay BuccaneersCole Beasley
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us