fc dallas

FC Dallas Signs Academy Product Collin Smith

Smith joins FC Dallas as the club's league-leading 32nd Homegrown in FC Dallas history

BOST_000000004290454

FC Dallas has signed right back and Academy product Collin Smith to a three-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the club announced today.

He joins FC Dallas as the club's league-leading 32nd homegrown player.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to FC Dallas, Smith will be on loan with FC Dallas' USL League One affiliate North Texas Soccer Club for the 2021 season. He started and played 52 minutes in North Texas SC's home opener against Fort Lauderdale CF on April 24.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Carmelo Anthony 1 hour ago

Carmelo Anthony Memoir Coming Out in September

Milwaukee Bucks 3 hours ago

Milwaukee Bucks Offering COVID Vaccine to Fans at Sunday's Home Game Against Nets

Smith, 17, started playing youth soccer with Solar SC in 2016 before joining the FC Dallas Academy in 2018, FC Dallas said. He scored 14 goals in 46 appearances for the Academy.

Smith made his professional debut with North Texas SC on July 25, 2020 vs. Forward Madison when he subbed in for Beni Redžić in the 89th minute. He scored one goal and recorded one assist in 15 appearances in 2020. 

Smith was called up by the U.S. U-16 Youth National Team in 2019. 

This article tagged under:

fc dallascollin smith
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us