FC Dallas Signs Academy Product Collin Smith

FC Dallas has signed right back and Academy product Collin Smith to a three-year contract with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the club announced today.

He joins FC Dallas as the club's league-leading 32nd homegrown player.

According to FC Dallas, Smith will be on loan with FC Dallas' USL League One affiliate North Texas Soccer Club for the 2021 season. He started and played 52 minutes in North Texas SC's home opener against Fort Lauderdale CF on April 24.

Smith, 17, started playing youth soccer with Solar SC in 2016 before joining the FC Dallas Academy in 2018, FC Dallas said. He scored 14 goals in 46 appearances for the Academy.

Smith made his professional debut with North Texas SC on July 25, 2020 vs. Forward Madison when he subbed in for Beni Redžić in the 89th minute. He scored one goal and recorded one assist in 15 appearances in 2020.

Smith was called up by the U.S. U-16 Youth National Team in 2019.