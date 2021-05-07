fc dallas

FC Dallas No Longer Requiring Fans to Wear Masks at Games

FC Dallas updates face mask policy for matches at Toyota Stadium

By Demetrius Harper

FC Dallas has updated their mask policy to allow fans to choose whether or not they wear masks at games starting this Saturday.

For FC Dallas' match this weekend against the Houston Dynamo, fans have the choice to not wear masks inside the open-air Toyota Stadium.

Even with the mask policy change, FC Dallas still recommends all guests attending matches at Toyota Stadium to continue to wear masks unless they're eating or drinking.

The state of Texas and Collin County have not required people to wear masks in public since March 10.

