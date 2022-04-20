FC Dallas Advances to Fourth Round of Lamar Cup Following FC Tulsa Win

Go FC! With just a few weeks since the start of the season, FC Dallas (FCD) is giving fans another reason to celebrate following its recent win against FC Tulsa.

On Tuesday, April 19, FC Dallas advanced to the fourth round of the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after its 2-1 win against FC Tulsa at Toyota Stadium.

WHAT IS THE LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP?

The men's soccer competition dates back to 1914 and was known as the National Challenge Cup before its name change in 1999 honoring sporting pioneer Lamar Hunt for his contributions to U.S. athletics.

The 2022 match marks the first time since 2019 when the cup went on a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Each game is conducted in a single-elimination format and features 32 teams across the country.

According to officials with US Soccer, the 2022 U.S, Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy located in Frisco, TX.

As the Tex Hoopers make it to the fourth round, they are set to play Houston Dynamo on Saturday, April 23 at 2:00 p.m.

Following the TC Tulsa game, the North Texas team tweeted a heartfelt moment between Jáder Obrian and Kalil ElMedkhar announcing their advancement in the open cup.

We're moving on to the next round of the @opencup. pic.twitter.com/St3Ph5YYYe — FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) April 20, 2022

FC DALLAS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE:

Sat., April 23 - FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo at 2:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. Houston Dynamo at 2:00 p.m. Sat., May 7 - FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders at 7:30 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. Seattle Sounders at 7:30 p.m. Sun., May 22 - FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC at 6:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United FC at 6:00 p.m. Sat., Jun. 18 - FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps at 8:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. Vancouver Whitecaps at 8:00 p.m. Mon., Jul. 4 - FC Dallas vs Inter Miami FC at 8:00 p.m.

4 - FC Dallas vs Inter Miami FC at 8:00 p.m. Wed., Jul. 13 - Fc Dallas vs. New York FC at 8:00 p.m.

- Fc Dallas vs. New York FC at 8:00 p.m. Sat., Jul. 16 - FC Dallas vs. Austin FC at 8:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. Austin FC at 8:00 p.m. Sat., Jul. 30 - FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy at 8:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. LA Galaxy at 8:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 13 - FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 8:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. San Jose Earthquakes at 8:00 p.m. Wed., Aug. 17 - FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union at 8:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union at 8:00 p.m. Sat., Aug. 27 - FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake at 8:00 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake at 8:00 p.m. Sat., Sun Sept. 10 - FC Dallas vs. LAFC at 7:30 p.m.

- FC Dallas vs. LAFC at 7:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 9 - FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City at 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.fcdallas.com/tickets/.