The 2024 Formula 1 season features a record-high 24 Grands Prix with Bahrain GP kicking off the first weekend race.

Buckle up for an early start as the F1season roars to life in Bahrain from February 29th through March 2.

Fans, drivers and teams are getting ready for desert heat and intense competition under the floodlights.

Because of the holy month of Ramadan, the races in the Middle East will take place on Saturdays rather than the usual Sunday.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place over 57 laps on the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir on Saturday, March 2.

Here is the complete schedule of races for 2024.

F1 race 2024 schedule

How to watch F1

TV: ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday)

ESPN2 (Friday), ESPN (Saturday) Streaming: ESPN+, F1TV, Fubo TV

There are no new races added to the calendar, but China makes a comeback. The race hasn't taken place since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about F1 – races, teams, cars, circuits and more.