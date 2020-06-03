Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott turned to Instagram and his 1.9 million followers Wednesday morning to voice his thoughts on the death of George Floyd and the protests across the nation regarding systematic racism and police brutality.

In his post, Dak pledged $1 million to "improve our police training and address systematic racism through education and advocacy."

"As our communities take action, protesting and fighting for the justice of George Floyd and every black life, I am with you!" Prescott wrote.

In his four-image Instagram post, he expressed his support for ongoing protests and riots while discouraging looting and violence and challenging police to hold other officers accountable.

"When you chose to wear the badge of a police officer, you pledged to PROTECT life and property through the enforcement of our laws and regulations," Prescott wrote. "How can you claim to uphold the law when those within your own ranks don't abide by it? You need to hold your own accountable!"

Prescott also spoke about his brother, Jace, who died on April 23 at 31, and said losing his brother pushed him to act.

"As I process the passing of my brother, I have come to realize we are not given a voice to pronounce how much we matter," Prescott said. "It is our obligation to tell our neighbor how much they matter to us and take a stand for the greater good."

Prescott begins his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Cowboys this season. The team placed the franchise tag on him in March, guaranteeing him $31.4 million this year, which is the final year of his rookie deal.