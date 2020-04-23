Cowboys

Dak Prescott’s Older Brother, Jace, Dead at 31

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas.
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, died Thursday, the team says. He was 31.

The Cowboys issued the following statement Thursday night.

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy."

Jace Prescott was an offensive lineman at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana from 2008-10, according to the Shreveport Times.

Prescott appeared in a Campbell's Soup commercial with Dak and older brother, Tad last year, the Times reported.

No cause of death was released Thursday night.

This story will be updated.

