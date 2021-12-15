NBA

Devonte' Graham's 61-Foot Game-Winner Caps Wild Finish to Pelicans-Thunder

Graham banked in the game-winning shot right after the Thunder tied the game

By Eric Mullin

Devonte' Graham's game-winning heave caps wild finish to Pelicans-Thunder originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A meeting between the two worst teams in the Western Conference on Wednesday night featured one of the crazier finishes to a game you'll see this season.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The New Orleans Pelicans held a late three-point lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Paycom Center following a pair of three throws from Brandon Ingram.

With OKC looking to tie it up in the final 4.5 seconds, Pelicans forward Garrett Temple appeared to try to foul Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who hoisted up a 3-pointer he felt contact from Temple. No whistles were blown and the shot swished through the net.

After Gilgeous-Alexander's triple, the game seemed bound for overtime as the Pelicans, out of timeouts, were unable to advance the ball with just 1.4 seconds left on the clock. 

But Devonte' Graham had other plans.

Incredible.

NBA.com had Graham's game-winning heave down as a 61-footer. Graham finished with 15 points, going 5-for-10 from 3-point range.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

High School Football Nov 13

HS Football Championship Week Schedules

NBA 1 hour ago

Here's a Look at the NBA's All-Time 3-Point List

The Pelicans and Thunder entered the matchup with a combined record of 16-40 on the season, but still managed to combine for a memorable finish.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAnew orleans pelicansOklahoma City Thunder
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us