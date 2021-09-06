Denton Ryan Still Leads Texas 5A D-I Despite Loss to Rival

CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Austin Westlake (2-0), W: Euless Trinity, 34-14, 1
- Katy (2-0), W: Cypress Woods, 42-7, 2
- Southlake Carroll (2-0), W: 36-35 Rockwall-Heath, 3
- Galena Park North Shore (2-0), W: Klein Collins, 34-7, 4
- Humble Atascocita (2-0), W: Allen, 41-20, 5
- Lake Travis (2-0), W: Converse Judson, 52-20, 7
- Denton Guyer (2-0), W: Denton Ryan, 14-7 OT, 11
- Duncanville (1-1) W: Dallas South Oak Cliff, 42-27, 9
- Katy Tompkins (2-0), W: League City Clear Springs, 53-43, 12
- Rockwall-Heath (1-1), L: Southlake Carroll, 36-35, 10
- Rockwall (2-0), W: Dallas Jesuit, 75-28, 13
- Arlington Martin (1-1) W: Lewisville Hebron, 59-15, 14
- Euless Trinity (1-1), L: Austin Westlake, 34-14, 6
- Allen (1-1), L: Humble Atascocita, 41-20, 8
- SA Northside Brennan (2-0), W: Schertz Clemens, 27-10, 15
- Spring (2-0), W: Klein Oak, 49-0, 16
- Cibolo Steele (2-0), W: SA Reagan, 14-6, 18
- Spring Westfield (2-0), W: Fort Bend Hightower, 38-12, 19
- Cypress Bridgeland (2-0), W: Alvin Shadow Creek, 24-14, 20
- Converse Judson (1-1), L: Lake Travis, 52-20, 17
- Midland Legacy (2-0), W: Amarillo Tascosa, 51-48, 21
- Fort Bend Ridge Point (2-0), W: Dickinson, 42-36, 22
- DeSoto (1-1) W: Arlington Bowie, 45-21, 23
- League City Clear Falls (2-0), W: Pasadena Memorial, 34-7, 24
- Round Rock (2-0), W: Belton, 35-0, NR
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Denton Ryan (1-1), L: Denton Guyer, 14-7 (OT), 1
- College Station (2-0), W: Fort Bend Bush, 49-7, 2
- Manvel (1-1) W: Crosby, 35-21, 3
- Dallas Highland Park (1-1) W: Flower Mound, 28-24, 4
- Colleyville Heritage (2-0), W: Saginaw Boswell, 52-0, 5
- CC Veterans Memorial (2-0), W: CC Miller, 62-21, 8
- Longview (1-1) W: Marshall, 14-0, 7
- Frisco Lone Star (1-1), L: Aledo, 45-35, 6
- Cedar Park (1-1) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 29-7, 10
- Amarillo Tascosa (1-1), L: Midland Legacy, 51-48, 9
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Aledo (2-0), W: Frisco Lone Star, 45-35, 1
- Fort Bend Marshall (2-0), W: Fort Bend Elkins, 49-7, 2
- Lucas Lovejoy (2-0), W: Sulphur Springs, 71-7, 3
- Huntsville (1-0), W: Willis, 43-31, 4
- Lubbock Cooper (2-0), W: Lubbock Coronado, 28-7, 5
- Ennis (2-0), W: Keller Fossil Ridge, 36-29, 6
- College Station A&M Consolidated (2-0), W: Aldine MacArthur, 62-7, 8
- Leander Rouse (2-0), W: Austin Anderson, 57-54, 7
- Denison (2-0), W: FW Brewer, 42-21, NR
- Liberty Hill (1-1) W: Austin Del Valle, 62-6, 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Argyle (2-0), W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 62-21, 1
- CC Calallen (2-0), W: Jourdanton, 55-20, 2
- Waco La Vega (2-0), W: Dallas Bishop Dunne, 65-0, 4
- Austin LBJ (2-0), W: Dallas Parish Episcopal, 44-42, 5
- Kilgore (2-0), W: Hallsville, 49-27, 7
- Midlothian Heritage (2-0), W: Kennedale, 22-7, 8
- Tyler Chapel Hill (2-0), W: Livingston, 35-15, 9
- Stephenville (2-0), W: Everman, 38-14, NR
- El Campo (1-1), L: Fulshear, 38-17, 3
- Paris (1-1), L: Celina, 35-24, NR
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Carthage (2-0), W: SA Cornerstone, 42-14, 1
- Gilmer (2-0), W: Henderson, 50-14, 2
- Celina (2-0), W: Paris, 35-24, 5
- West Orange-Stark (1-1) W: Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 39-20, 6
- China Spring (2-0), W: Lorena, 21-13, 7
- Bellville (2-0), W: Cameron Yoe, 41-26, 8
- Cuero (2-0), W: Wimberley, 21-3, 10
- Sinton (2-0), W: CC Carroll, 50-12, 9
- Wimberley (1-1), L: Cuero, 21-3, 3
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove (1-1), L: Argyle, 62-21, 4
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Tuscola Jim Ned (2-0), W: Sweetwater, 56-14, 1
- Brock (2-0), W: Nevada Community, 47-13, 2
- Tatum (2-0), W: Daingerfield, 35-28, 3
- Grandview (2-0), W: Salado, 32-28, 4
- Gladewater (0-1) Idle, 5
- Pilot Point (1-0) Idle, 8
- Yoakum (2-0), W: Smithville, 27-3, 10
- Hallettsville (1-1) W: Vanderbilt Industrial, 28-24, NR
- Vanderbilt Industrial (1-1), L: Hallettsville, 28-24, 6
- Mount Vernon (2-0), W: Pittsburg, 38-6, NR
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Franklin (2-0), W: Hearne, 55-15, 1
- Gunter (2-0), W: Pottsboro, 51-7, 2
- Canadian (2-0), W: Iowa Park, 41-20, 3
- Childress (2-0), W: Perryton, 29-7, 6
- Newton (1-0) Idle, 5
- Holliday (2-0), W: Eastland, 52-7, 7
- Waskom (1-1), L: Timpson, 49-28, 4
- New London West Rusk (2-0), W: Gladewater Sabine, 55-33, 8
- Abernathy (2-0), W: Slaton, 46-8, 9
- Poth (2-0), W: Falls City, 17-14, 10
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Refugio (2-0), W: George West, 55-8, 1
- Shiner (2-0), W: Blanco, 41-7, 2
- Timpson (2-0), W: Waskom, 49-28, 3
- Crawford (2-0), W: Bruceville-Eddy, 50-6, 4
- Cisco (2-0), W: Wall, 27-21 OT, 5
- Mason (2-0), W: Comfort, 39-6, 6
- New Deal (2-0), W: Wellington, 28-6, 7
- Hawley (2-0), W: Hamlin, 62-0, 8
- Beckville (2-0), W: Harleton, 46-22, 10
- Normangee (2-0), W: Iola, 51-14, NR
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Mart (2-0), W: McGregor, 42-7, 1
- Windthorst (2-0), W: DeLeon, 49-0, 2
- Muenster (2-0), W: Lindsay, 40-7, 4
- Albany (1-0), W: Dublin, 48-21, 5
- Wellington (0-2) L: New Deal, 28-6, 3
- Tenaha (2-0), W: Arp, 41-28, 7
- Stratford (2-0), W: Stinnett West Texas, 61-0, 8
- Falls City (1-1), L: Poth, 17-14, 6
- Vega (2-0), W: Boys Ranch, 47-20, 9
- Eldorado (1-0) Idle, 10
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- May (2-0), W: Sterling City, 104-80, 2
- Rankin (2-0), W: Springlake-Earth, 46-30, 3
- Sterling City (1-1), L: May, 104-80, 1
- Westbrook (1-1) W: Gail Borden County, 48-0, 5
- Jonesboro (2-0), W: Perrin-Whitt, 47-0, 6
- Abbott (2-0), W: Milford, 48-0, 9
- Gail Borden County (0-2) L: Westbrook, 48-0, 4
- Happy (2-0), W: Nazareth, 55-8, NR
- Blum (1-1), L: Waco Live Oak, 52-0, 7
- Leakey (0-1), L: Eden, 50-45, 8
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Matador Motley County (2-0), W: Knox City, 68-22, 1
- Strawn (2-0), W: Smoking for Jesus, 88-47, 2
- Richland Springs (0-1) Idle, 3
- Calvert (0-0) Idle, 4
- Balmorhea (1-1) W: Van Horn, 80-41, 5
- Follett (2-0), W: White Deer, 50-14, 6
- Lamesa Klondike (2-0), W: Midland TLCA, 59-0, 8
- Groom (1-1) W: Paducah, 34-33 7,
- Jayton (2-0), W: Aspermont, 45-0, 9
- Anton (2-0), W: Southland, 50-0, 10
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Austin Regents (2-0), W: Pflugerville Connally, 55-0, 1
- Dallas Christian (2-0), W: Houston St. Pius X, 17-0, 3
- Dallas Parish Episcopal (1-1), L: Austin LBJ, 44-42, 2
- Plano Prestonwood (2-0), W: Coppell, 55-41, 4
- Houston Kinkaid (2-0), W: Houston Legacy, 59-12, 5
PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 1 Prv rank
- Waco Live Oak (2-0), W: Blum, 52-0, 1
- Lubbock Kingdom Prep (0-0) Idle, 2
- Austin Veritas (2-0), W: New Braunfels Christian, 60-14, 3
- Wylie Prep (2-0), W: Denton Calvary, 45-0, NR
- Texas School for the Deaf (1-0) Idle, 5
