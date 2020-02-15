Deja Kelly Receives McDonald’s All-American Jersey

Deja Kelly is lovin' it!
The Duncanville girls basketball standout received her McDonald's All-American jersey ahead of the April 1 game in Houston.
Kelly is one of only 24 girls to earn a spot in this prestigious game which features the best players in the nation.
The University of North Carolina commit will be the fifth Pantherette to play in the game which takes place in Toyota Center.