December's Wingstop Scholar Athlete: Megan Forrestal

For Fort Worth Paschal senior volleyball player Megan Forrestal, balancing a busy, productive schedule is something she learned from the sport she loves.

"Because I have practices every day for school and tournaments sometimes, that's something I'm really grateful to volleyball for," Forrestal said. "It's teached me to manage my time better."

Volleyball taught her to better manage time, but wasn't always the sport she preferred.

"I actually played soccer before that and thought soccer was my thing," Forrestal said. "My mom actually played volleyball in college and said to try it for a year and if I hated it I could quit. So I played for a year and I loved it so much I quit soccer and started playing club volleyball."

That turned out to be a great decision, as Megan went on to be a three year varsity starter at Paschal, named as an all-district player and team captain, while also balancing a near 4.0 GPA and volunteering often in the community.

"Congratulations on being named the Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month," said Wingstop brand partner Todd Murrah. "It's well-deserved and it's always great for Wingstop to partner with fantastic student-athletes like yourself."

A fantastic student and well-deserving of a $3,000 scholarship as she plans to study nursing in college. Congratulations to Fort Worth Paschal's Megan Forrestal, our Wingstop Scholar Athlete of the Month.

