Dan Snyder to Appear Before House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Thursday

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform announced that Dan Snyder’s deposition will indeed occur on Thursday and that the Washington Commanders owner "has committed to providing full and complete testimony, and to answer the Committee’s questions about his knowledge of and contributions to the Commanders’ toxic work environment, as well as his efforts to interfere with the NFL’s internal investigation.”

It will be a "voluntary deposition of Mr. Snyder under oath," per the Committee — meaning he’ll be able to choose which questions he’ll answer and which he won’t — and since Snyder remains out of the country, he’ll appear for it virtually.

While the deposition is going to be private, the Committee has the option to decide if any information obtained during it should be released. Typically, these types of proceedings are handled by Committee staff, but if members of the Committee want to participate, they are permitted to do so.

The two sides have been negotiating over a deposition for weeks, as Washington’s owner was originally invited to testify in a hearing on June 22. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell participated voluntarily in that session, but Snyder declined.

Since then, the Committee and Snyder have gone back and forth on dates for his appearance, as well as whether he’d show up voluntarily or accept a Committee subpoena. Snyder being abroad has complicated matters.

Should the Committee emerge from Thursday unsatisfied with Snyder’s deposition, it “is prepared to compel his testimony” after he returns to the United States.

