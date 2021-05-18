Dallas Stars Defenseman Esa Lindell Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

The Dallas Stars have announced that defenseman Esa Lindell was named the club's nominee for the National Hockey League's King Clancy Memorial Trophy.

The award is given annually to the NHL player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community," the Stars said.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the Stars, Lindell helped create the Friends of the Finns Youth Scholarship, which has provided monetary assistance and support for youth hockey players in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the last two seasons.

Along with the financial assistance of fellow Finnish-born players defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Roope Hintz, the scholarship has helped over 30 young hockey players, the Stars said.

"Since joining the Dallas Stars, Esa has consistently given his time and resources to help our community," Dallas Stars Foundation President Marty Turco said. "He regularly volunteers his time during the season for our local hospital visits and postgame meet and greets. Our Foundation is very lucky to have a player like Esa who is always looking for more ways to help those around him."

Additionally, the Stars said the blueliner stepped up at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and made a significant financial contribution to the club's Emergency Assistance Program.

The Dallas Stars Foundation and Stars players decided to take care of all of the part-time workers full pay, resulting in more than $350,000 in wages paid to the 861 valued team members at American Airlines Center, the team said.

On the ice, the native of Vantaa, Finland, skated in 56 regular-season games for Dallas during the 2020-21 campaign and has appeared in every game for the third consecutive season.

Lindell has skated in 222 consecutive games dating back to March 9, 2018, which is the 18th longest active games-played streak in the NHL, the Stars said. Lindell's streak is the ninth-longest in franchise history and the third-longest in Dallas Stars history.

He finished the season ranked second on the club with an average of 23:11 time on ice, while ranking 14th in the League and leading the Stars with 104 blocked shots. The Stars said his 114 hits in 2020-21 are tied for 16th among NHL defensemen and rank second on Dallas.