Organizers of the 2024 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick's Parade & Festival said it would go on, rain or shine, and it did: Thousands showed up for Saturday's celebration.

Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano was the parade's Honorary Grand Marshal. He led the line of floats and cars in a pickup truck with his wife and children.

Bill Richmond was there with his wife. They met 10 years ago at this very parade.

“We like literally met on the float, itself, coincidentally," he said. "Now we’re married and we have kids, and we come on the float every year."

This year, they attended without their kids to celebrate 10 years since meeting. Richmond calls it Irish luck.

“I’m 0% Irish, but I totally believe in it now," he said.

Josie Lozano's family also comes out every year as a tradition. This year, she's not just watching but participating, driving her low-rider car.

“Her name is La Mariposa. I’ve had her for about 15 years now," she said.

Tra Arnold said he's been attending the parade since he was a kid with his dad.

"My father worked for the Mavericks for my entire life," he said.

This year, he participated in roller skating with the Dallas Mavericks float along with his friends Jaylen Belvin, Trayjan Belton, and Seth Tchibeaus.

“It’s just what we do, it’s our passion," Belvin said.

Sadae Hednot's group not only marked a tradition, but her aunt's birthday, with sips in hand.

“It’s grown-up juice," said Monae. “Yeah, it’s grown people drink," Hednot said.

Others, like four-year-old Mylah and six-year-old Maren, were parade first-timers, excited for beads and candy.

“Happy St. Patrick’s Day," they said.

Modano was set to reveal his official statue outside the American Airlines Center after the festival, but the event was postponed to take place later inside the center during the game due to weather.