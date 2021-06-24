Rick Carlisle Reportedly Headed to Indiana to Coach Pacers

The Pacers have apparently lured Rick Carlisle back to Indiana.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon says Carlisle has agreed to a four-year, $29 million deal to be the Pacers' next head coach. Citing a league source, the Indy Star also reported the hire.

The team has not confirmed Carlisle as coach or announced any hire.

Carlisle informed Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban a week ago that he would not be returning next season. While Carlisle released a statement to ESPN about his departure, he didn't elaborate on what led him to leave the Mavs after 13 seasons.

"After a number of in-person conversations with Mark Cuban over the last week, today I informed him that I will not be returning as head coach of the Dallas Mavericks. This was solely my decision. My family and I have had an amazing 13-year experience working with great people in a great city. It has been an honor to work alongside Mark, Cynt, Donnie, Fin, Keith, Dirk, JKidd and every player and assistant coach I've had here. Dallas will always be home, but I am excited about the next chapter of my coaching career."

Carlisle was hired on May 9, 2008, is the only coach to lead the Mavericks to a championship (2011).

NBC Sports reported Wednesday The Pacers were looking to hire a former NBA head coach "after the disastrous tenure of Nate Bjorkgren, a rookie NBA head coach" and that Carlisle might be their top pick.

Carlisle previously coached in Indiana from 2003-07 where he guided Indiana to the playoffs in three of four years, including a trip to the 2004 Eastern Conference finals.

Before Indiana, Carlisle spent time with the Detroit Pistons.

Bjorkgren was fired on June 9 after the team said the season was "not what any of us hoped or anticipated it would be, and our results on the court certainly did not meet the standards for what our organization and our fans have come to expect."

Bjorkgren was hired prior to the 2020-21 season and led the Pacers to a 34-38 record. He previously served as an assistant coach in Toronto and Phoenix.