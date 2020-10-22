Nowitzki, Cuban Team Up with North Texas Food Bank to Provide Holiday Meal Boxes

Call it stepping in to make a play when help is needed.

With COVID-19 creating extra challenges for families and with the holidays approaching, former Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki teamed up with Mark Cuban and the North Texas Food Bank to hand out food boxes to 350 families in Dallas.

“These are tough times, stressful times for a lot of families. It’s obviously a lot more stressful if you don’t know where your next meal is coming from,” said Nowitzki. “So, we wanted to help out as much as we can.”

Helping out as much as they can, with multiple future food box handouts scheduled between now and Christmas, which is when the help will be needed most.

“We talked to the North Texas Food Bank and they are probably going to be experiencing a shortage of turkeys and some of the other food they normally get, so we wanted to step in to see how we could assist,” said Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center C.E.O. Trina Terrell-Andrews.

Assisting by also providing a turkey voucher from Pappas Restaurants for each of the 350 families, and by trying to be an example of what Nowitzki believes makes the North Texas community so great.

“There’s great resiliency in tough times,” Nowitzki said. “People come together and try to help people out. That’s what life is all about.”

What life is all about, stepping in to make a play and lend a helping hand in tough times to those who need it the most.