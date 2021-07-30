DallasNews.com

Mavericks Trade Guard Josh Richardson to Boston Celtics: DMN Source

By Brad Townsend - SportsDay

Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images

After a quiet draft night Thursday, the Mavs appear to be starting off their offseason moves. Dallas reached an agreement Friday to trade guard Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics, a source confirmed to the Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend. The news was initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Richardson will exercise his $11.6 million player option to facilitate the deal. The move gives the Mavs the ability to have up to $34.3 million in salary cap space, but only if Dallas doesn’t re-sign free agent Tim Hardaway.

The Mavs acquired Richardson last summer in a trade with the 76ers that sent Seth Curry to Philadelphia and brought Richardson and Tyler Bey to Dallas.

Read more about the Josh Richardson trade from our partners at the Dallas Morning News here.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News

This article tagged under:

DallasNews.comDallas MavericksBoston Celticsjosh richardsonDallas Mavs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us