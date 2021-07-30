After a quiet draft night Thursday, the Mavs appear to be starting off their offseason moves. Dallas reached an agreement Friday to trade guard Josh Richardson to the Boston Celtics, a source confirmed to the Dallas Morning News's Brad Townsend. The news was initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Richardson will exercise his $11.6 million player option to facilitate the deal. The move gives the Mavs the ability to have up to $34.3 million in salary cap space, but only if Dallas doesn’t re-sign free agent Tim Hardaway.

The Mavs acquired Richardson last summer in a trade with the 76ers that sent Seth Curry to Philadelphia and brought Richardson and Tyler Bey to Dallas.

