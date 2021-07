Dallas Mavericks point guard Jalen Brunson has filed a trademark application for his nickname, "The Brunson Burner."

Brunson filed the application on March 30, 2021.

The filing indicates that Brunson plans to launch a clothing line using the trademarked nickname.

Brunson has played for the Dallas Mavericks since 2018. He was the 33rd overall pick and was accorded a 4-year contract.